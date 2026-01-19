Date Taken: 01.12.2026 Date Posted: 01.27.2026 03:26 Photo ID: 9494105 VIRIN: 260113-N-NG609-4301 Resolution: 3008x2008 Size: 1.47 MB Location: IT

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 260113-N-NG609-4301 U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Recognized as 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital [Image 5 of 5], by Todd D Folts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.