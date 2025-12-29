Malaysia Agencies, US Conduct Bilateral Medical Exchange in Sabah

Courtesy Photo | Multiple Malaysian agencies observe a U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific Civil-Military Support Element Malaysia team member inserts an IV on a simulated casualty as another member prepares a blood-transfusion setup during the mass casualty culmination exercise in Lahad Datu, Malaysia, Dec. 2, 2025. U.S. SOCPAC Civil Affairs personnel moulages multiple casualties to create realistic trauma conditions for interagency response teams. This event was part of a bilateral medical subject matter expert exchange bringing together 40 participants from multiple Malaysian agencies to strengthen multi-agency cooperation and interoperability through hands-on training in priorities of treatment, non-compressible hemorrhage control, IV and blood transfusion familiarization, and CPR refresher modules. see less | View Image Page

LAHAD DATU, Malaysia — Malaysian security, medical and humanitarian agencies partnered with the U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) Civil-Military Support Element (CMSE) Malaysia to conduct a bilateral Medical Subject Matter Expert Exchange focused on mass-casualty response and interagency coordination, Dec. 1-5.

The exchange brought together 40 participants from multiple Malaysian organizations, including the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM), General Operations Force (GOF), Marine Police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Civil Defense Force (APM), Fire and Rescue Department (BOMBA), hospital staff from Lahad Datu, St. John Ambulance, and the elite MMEA Special Tactics and Rescue Team (STAR).

This weeklong exchange culminated in a mass-casualty exercise, designed to strengthen multi-agency cooperation and interoperability through hands-on training. Training objectives included priorities of treatment (MARCH), non-compressible hemorrhage control, IV and blood transfusion familiarization, and CPR refresher modules. Scenarios simulated maritime-related injuries such as head trauma, drowning, burns, evisceration, enhancing collective readiness for emergencies across Sabah’s complex land and maritime environments.

The collaboration highlighted the importance of unified crisis response capabilities among Malaysia’s security, medical, and humanitarian partners. In addition to improving technical proficiency, the exchange reinforced enduring relationships that contribute to regional stability and enable a more coordinated, life-saving response during real-world incidents.

U.S. SOCPAC CMSE engagements with our allies and partners are instrumental in cultivating civil-military cooperation, increasing emergency preparedness, and enhancing bilateral response capabilities.