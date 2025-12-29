(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Malaysia Agencies, US Conduct Bilateral Medical Exchange in Sabah

    Malaysia Agencies, US Conduct Bilateral Medical Exchange in Sabah

    LAHAD DATU, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    12.05.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    LAHAD DATU, Malaysia — Malaysian security, medical and humanitarian agencies partnered with the U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) Civil-Military Support Element (CMSE) Malaysia to conduct a bilateral Medical Subject Matter Expert Exchange focused on mass-casualty response and interagency coordination, Dec. 1-5.

    The exchange brought together 40 participants from multiple Malaysian organizations, including the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM), General Operations Force (GOF), Marine Police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Civil Defense Force (APM), Fire and Rescue Department (BOMBA), hospital staff from Lahad Datu, St. John Ambulance, and the elite MMEA Special Tactics and Rescue Team (STAR).

    This weeklong exchange culminated in a mass-casualty exercise, designed to strengthen multi-agency cooperation and interoperability through hands-on training. Training objectives included priorities of treatment (MARCH), non-compressible hemorrhage control, IV and blood transfusion familiarization, and CPR refresher modules. Scenarios simulated maritime-related injuries such as head trauma, drowning, burns, evisceration, enhancing collective readiness for emergencies across Sabah’s complex land and maritime environments.

    The collaboration highlighted the importance of unified crisis response capabilities among Malaysia’s security, medical, and humanitarian partners. In addition to improving technical proficiency, the exchange reinforced enduring relationships that contribute to regional stability and enable a more coordinated, life-saving response during real-world incidents.

    U.S. SOCPAC CMSE engagements with our allies and partners are instrumental in cultivating civil-military cooperation, increasing emergency preparedness, and enhancing bilateral response capabilities.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 20:16
    Story ID: 555742
    Location: LAHAD DATU, SABAH, MY
