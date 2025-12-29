Malaysia Agencies, US Conduct Bilateral Medical Exchange in Sabah

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Multiple Malaysian agencies observe a U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific Civil-Military Support Element Malaysia team member inserts an IV on a simulated casualty as another member prepares a blood-transfusion setup during the mass casualty culmination exercise in Lahad Datu, Malaysia, Dec. 2, 2025. U.S. SOCPAC Civil Affairs personnel moulages multiple casualties to create realistic trauma conditions for interagency response teams. This event was part of a bilateral medical subject matter expert exchange bringing together 40 participants from multiple Malaysian agencies to strengthen multi-agency cooperation and interoperability through hands-on training in priorities of treatment, non-compressible hemorrhage control, IV and blood transfusion familiarization, and CPR refresher modules.