(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Malaysia Agencies, US Conduct Bilateral Medical Exchange in Sabah [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Malaysia Agencies, US Conduct Bilateral Medical Exchange in Sabah

    LAHAD DATU, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    12.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    Multiple Malaysian agencies observe a U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific Civil-Military Support Element Malaysia team member inserts an IV on a simulated casualty as another member prepares a blood-transfusion setup during the mass casualty culmination exercise in Lahad Datu, Malaysia, Dec. 2, 2025. U.S. SOCPAC Civil Affairs personnel moulages multiple casualties to create realistic trauma conditions for interagency response teams. This event was part of a bilateral medical subject matter expert exchange bringing together 40 participants from multiple Malaysian agencies to strengthen multi-agency cooperation and interoperability through hands-on training in priorities of treatment, non-compressible hemorrhage control, IV and blood transfusion familiarization, and CPR refresher modules.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 20:18
    Photo ID: 9468705
    VIRIN: 251202-A-D0517-1001
    Resolution: 2363x1763
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: LAHAD DATU, SABAH, MY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Malaysia Agencies, US Conduct Bilateral Medical Exchange in Sabah [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Malaysia Agencies, US Conduct Bilateral Medical Exchange in Sabah
    Malaysia Agencies, US Conduct Bilateral Medical Exchange in Sabah
    Malaysia Agencies, US Conduct Bilateral Medical Exchange in Sabah
    Malaysia Agencies, US Conduct Bilateral Medical Exchange in Sabah
    Malaysia Agencies, US Conduct Bilateral Medical Exchange in Sabah

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Malaysia Agencies, US Conduct Bilateral Medical Exchange in Sabah

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CMSE
    Civil Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery