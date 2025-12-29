Malaysia Agencies, US Conduct Bilateral Medical Exchange in Sabah

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (BOMBA) personnel apply a tourniquet to a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency participant during a mass-casualty culmination exercise as a U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific Civil-Military Support Element Malaysia team member verifies tourniquet placement in Lahad Datu, Malaysia, Dec. 4, 2025. U.S. SOCPAC Civil Affairs personnel moulages multiple casualties to create realistic trauma conditions for interagency response teams. This event was part of a bilateral medical subject matter expert exchange bringing together 40 participants from multiple Malaysian agencies to strengthen multi-agency cooperation and interoperability through hands-on training in priorities of treatment, non-compressible hemorrhage control, IV and blood transfusion familiarization, and CPR refresher modules. (Courtesy photo)