Malaysian security and emergency personnel conduct triage procedures at a designated casualty control point during a mass-casualty culmination exercise as a U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific Civil-Military Support Element Malaysia team member validates interagency interoperability and patient-flow coordination in Lahad Datu, Malaysia, Dec. 4, 2025. This event was part of a bilateral medical subject matter expert exchange bringing together 40 participants from multiple Malaysian agencies to strengthen multi-agency cooperation and interoperability through hands-on training in priorities of treatment, non-compressible hemorrhage control, IV and blood transfusion familiarization, and CPR refresher modules. Regular training and engagements with our allies and partners are instrumental in cultivating civil-military cooperation, increasing emergency preparedness, and enhancing bilateral response capabilities. (Courtesy photo)
Malaysia Agencies, US Conduct Bilateral Medical Exchange in Sabah
