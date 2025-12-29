Malaysia Agencies, US Conduct Bilateral Medical Exchange in Sabah

Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) Commander Datuk Victor Sanjos meets U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific Civil-Military Support Element Malaysia team lead, U.S. Army Captain Christopher York, during a mass casualty culmination exercise in Lahad Datu, Malaysia, Dec. 4, 2025. This event was part of a bilateral medical subject matter expert exchange bringing together 40 participants from multiple Malaysian agencies to strengthen multi-agency cooperation and interoperability through hands-on training in priorities of treatment, non-compressible hemorrhage control, IV and blood transfusion familiarization, and CPR refresher modules. Regular training and engagements with our allies and partners are instrumental in cultivating civil-military cooperation, increasing emergency preparedness, and enhancing bilateral response capabilities. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 20:17
|Photo ID:
|9468709
|VIRIN:
|251204-A-D0517-1000
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|MY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
