Man o’ War C-130 returns to ‘Old Kentucky Home’ for retirement

Photo By Dale Greer | A historic C-130H Hercules taxies onto the flight line at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 22, 2025, ending the 33-year-old transport's final flight. The plane, which has flown millions of miles around the world over the past three decades, initially was assigned to the Kentucky Air Guard's 123rd Airlift Wing straight from the Lockheed-Martin factory in 1992 before being reassigned to the Delaware Air Guard in 2021, when the Louisville unit began transitioning to the new C-130J Super Hercules. Named after the famous thoroughbred racehorse "Man o' War" during its time in Kentucky, tail number 1231 was the 2000th C-130 to roll off the assembly line. It will now be placed on static display for retirement at its original Kentucky home, complete with restored livery and its unique Man o' War markings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

An aircraft named after a famous thoroughbred racehorse has returned to its old Kentucky home for retirement, concluding more than three decades of historic service.

Man o’ War, a C-130H Hercules transport, arrived at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here Sept. 22, ending its final flight after traveling millions of miles around the world in support of thousands of missions from combat operations to humanitarian relief.

The aircraft — serial number 91-1231 — began service here in 1992 but had spent the past four years assigned to the Delaware Air Guard. Now, it’s being put out to pasture as the Air Force continues a transition to newer models.

Man o’ War was the 2000th C-130 ever produced, rolling off the assembly line at Lockheed-Martin 33 years ago. It was delivered to the 123rd Airlift Wing directly from the company’s Marietta, Georgia, plant — one of a dozen Herks the unit received to complete its transition from Vietnam-era C-130B airframes.

Befitting a unit based in Louisville, home of the Kentucky Derby, all 12 aircraft were named in honor of legendary racehorses, said Master Sgt. Matt Killen, a dedicated crew chief here. Tail number 1231 was christened by the late U.S. Sen. Wendell Ford, who was instrumental in securing a Congressional appropriation to purchase the stable of airlifters.

Killen was on hand for the plane’s homecoming, marshaling it to its final parking spot on the base flight line. Wing maintainers will soon begin the process of making it ready for static display near operations and maintenance, he said. Engines and other valuable gear will be removed, while livery will be restored to original markings, including Man o’ War insignia and a distinctive tail flash indicating the plane’s historic status as the 2000th Herk.

Man o’ War first arrived in Louisville on May 16, 1992, flown here from the factory by a Kentucky aircrew comprised of Lt. Col. David Moreman, Maj. Paul Rhodes, 1st Lt. Kathleen Luken, Tech. Sgt. Jeff Bishop and Staff Sgt. Joe Dawson. During 29 years of service with the wing, 1231 flew 11,040.7 hours around the globe supporting humanitarian missions like hurricane relief in the Caribbean and combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. Other missions included Restore Hope, Provide Relief, Provide Promise, Joint Forge and Freedom’s Sentinel.

Man o’ War was transferred to the Delaware Air Guard’s 166th Airlift Wing in 2021 as the Kentucky unit transitioned to the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. Now, Delaware is moving to the J-model as well, necessitating Man o’ War’s retirement.

Although Killen wasn’t a member of the 123rd when tail 1231 first arrived, he spent many years working on the aircraft and became its last dedicated crew chief in 2017.

“I spent 20 years working on all our H-models, but being named the dedicated crew chief for 1231 was quite an honor,” he said. “This airplane has a lot of history.”

Killen made sure that history would be remembered. He engraved the special “2000” logo into the backs of flight deck crew seats and made commemorative signage for the navigator’s desk.

“When I first heard that all the H-models we once flew were being sent away from Delaware, I definitely had a knot in my stomach,” Killen recalled. “Then, when I was told 1231 would be coming home, I was beyond ecstatic.

“Being the one who got to marshal her in here for the last time is something I can’t put into words,” he added. “I could not be more proud of this airplane, what she’s done, what she’s meant to me.”

As Man o’ War rolled to a stop on the tarmac Sept. 22, Killen walked over to the plane’s nose and patted the fuselage, one final recognition for a career well flown and a job well done.

“We spend so much time working on these airplanes, they’re like our kids,” he explained. “Every crew chief will tell you each one has a personality. And whenever they land, I always rub the nose and say, ‘Good job. You got ’em home safely.’

“This aircraft really meant something to the wing. Any time people saw it with the 2000 logo and Kentucky markings, they knew they were getting on an airplane that was maintained by the best maintainers on the planet, and they knew they didn’t have to worry. They knew they were going to get where they were going.”

Killen, like many others across the wing, is pleased that Man o’ War was able to cross the finish line where it all began. The final display site will be fitting, too: a bluegrass field, facing the flight line.

“From the Air Force and National Guard Bureau all the way down to the wing, it was decided that Man o’ War needed to come home rather than sit in a boneyard somewhere,” he said. “It’s a fitting tribute to a great aircraft with a great legacy.”