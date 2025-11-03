Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Man 'o War aircraft retired, crosses finish line at Kentucky Air Guard

    Man 'o War aircraft retired, crosses finish line at Kentucky Air Guard

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Matt Killen, an aircraft crew chief assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, welcomes home a historic C-130H Hercules to the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 22, 2025. The 33-year-old transport, tail number 11231, began its career with the wing in 1992 after arriving straight from the Lockheed-Martin factory as the 2,000th C-130 ever produced. Originally named Man o' War in honor of the famous thoroughbred racehorse, the aircraft was reassigned to the Delaware Air Guard in 2022. More than three decades and millions of miles later, the plane is now being retired at its original Kentucky home, where it will be placed on static display with restored livery bearing the original name. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.09.2025 12:55
    Photo ID: 9382157
    VIRIN: 250922-Z-VT419-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
