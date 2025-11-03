Man 'o War aircraft retired, crosses finish line at Kentucky Air Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Matt Killen, an aircraft crew chief assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, welcomes home a historic C-130H Hercules to the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 22, 2025. The 33-year-old transport, tail number 11231, began its career with the wing in 1992 after arriving straight from the Lockheed-Martin factory as the 2,000th C-130 ever produced. Originally named Man o’ War in honor of the famous thoroughbred racehorse, the aircraft was reassigned to the Delaware Air Guard in 2022. More than three decades and millions of miles later, the plane is now being retired at its original Kentucky home, where it will be placed on static display with restored livery bearing the original name. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)