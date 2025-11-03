Man o' War returns home to the Kentucky Air National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired 123rd Airlift Wing aircrew, left, and current Delaware Air National Guard aircrew pose in front of a C-130H Hercules that’s being retired for static display at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 22, 2025. The aircraft, originally named Man o’ War for the famous thoroughbred race horse and initially assigned to the 123rd straight from Lockheed-Martin in 1992, was later transferred to the Delaware Air Guard. The retirees — from left to right, Master Sgt. Jeff Bishop, Col. David Moreman and Chief Master Sgt. Joe Dawson — were all part of the original crew that flew the plane to Louisville on its maiden flight from the factory. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)