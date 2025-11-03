Man 'o War aircraft retired, crosses finish line at Kentucky Air Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A historic C-130H Hercules taxies onto the flight line at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 22, 2025, ending the 33-year-old transport’s final flight. The plane, which has flown millions of miles around the world over the past three decades, initially was assigned to the Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing straight from the Lockheed-Martin factory in 1992 before being reassigned to the Delaware Air Guard in 2022, when the Louisville unit transitioned to the new C-130J Super Hercules. Named after the famous thoroughbred racehorse “Man o’ War” during its time in Kentucky, tail number 11231 was the 2000th C-130 to roll off the assembly line. It will now be placed on static display for retirement at its original Kentucky home, complete with restored livery and its unique Man o’ War markings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)