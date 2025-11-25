Photo By Norman Shifflett | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Travis Manuel helps serve...... read more read more Photo By Norman Shifflett | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Travis Manuel helps serve Thanksgiving meals prepared by Fort Carson Soldiers at the Colorado Springs Salvation Army Nov. 27, 2025. Culinary specialists prepared and cooked the turkeys and sides to be served at four the Front Range locations on Thanksgiving. see less | View Image Page

Fort Carson prepares Thanksgiving meals for community

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson partnered with Colorado Springs Salvation Army to prepare over 2,500 Thanksgiving meals for the elderly and less-fortunate at four locations along the Front Range community.



Fort Carson culinary specialist volunteered to prepare 158 turkeys, eight cases of green beans, seven cases of mashed potatoes and six cases of stuffing.



“This is a significant event that demonstrates how Fort Carson Soldiers support the Colorado Springs community,” said Sgt. Maj. Kevin Rainey, food program manager, Army Field Support Battalion-Carson.

The culinary specialists received the food and began on Nov 18, 2025, preparing it to ensure it would be ready for Thanksgiving.



They started by thawing the turkeys and then seasoning them. The next step was to prepare the sides such as stuffing green beans and mashed potatoes. Soldiers cooked the turkeys and then sliced and shredded them.



“It is a bit of a process to ensure that the best food goes out to the community,” said Sgt. Elijah Greve, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.



The food was delivered to Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs and Woodland Park locations.



“It’s about being able to connect with people and give back. Just letting them know that they matter and this community matters,” said Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Travis Manuel, who helped serve meals at the Colorado Springs location. “When we all come together it’s a great feeling and a great experience, and I am happy to be a part of it.”



Fort Carson has provided Thanksgiving meals to the Front Range community for nearly four decades building a strong partnership through supporting each other.



“Fort Carson has been here for quite some time and the community has always taken care of Soldiers here,” said Manuel. “This is a good chance for us to give back to the community and really come together in the spirit of Thanksgiving.”