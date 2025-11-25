Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Carson Soldiers prepare turkeys for Front Range community [Image 1 of 4]

    Fort Carson Soldiers prepare turkeys for Front Range community

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Norman Shifflett 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. – Pvt. Brooklyn Lewis, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and Pvt. Thelma Moore, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Inf. Div., break down turkeys at the Fort Carson Culinary Enhancement Tactical Readiness Center Nov.26. Culinary specialists prepared and cooked the donated turkeys so that they can be served to the Front Range community at four locations on Thanksgiving Day.

