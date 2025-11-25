Fort Carson Soldiers prepare turkeys for Front Range community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Pvt. Brooklyn Lewis, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and Pvt. Thelma Moore, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Inf. Div., break down turkeys at the Fort Carson Culinary Enhancement Tactical Readiness Center Nov.26. Culinary specialists prepared and cooked the donated turkeys so that they can be served to the Front Range community at four locations on Thanksgiving Day.