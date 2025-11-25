Fort Carson Soldiers prepare turkeys for Front Range community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT CARSON, Colo. – 250 turkeys were prepared and cooked by Soldiers at the Fort Carson Culinary Enhancement Tactical Readiness Center Nov. 26. The thawing and prep process began Nov. 18. Culinary specialists prepared and cooked the donated turkeys so that they can be served to the Front Range community at four locations on Thanksgiving Day.