Military Flight Showcases Power Projection, Supports Partner Training

U.S. Africa Command, supported by U.S. European and U.S. Strategic Commands, conducted a partner training event with the Mauritanian Air Force in Atar, Mauritania on Wednesday. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) traveled from Vicenza, IT to Atar, Mauritania and conducted ground to air training with Mauritanian Air Force personnel.



One U.S. B-52H Stratofortress aircraft from the 96th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, flew from Moron Air Base, Spain to Atar range for a joint exercise where Mauritanian and U.S. JTACs guided them through multiple simulated bombing runs. This training enhances interoperability, strengthens the U.S.-Mauritania partnership, and promotes regional security.



“This exercise in Mauritania demonstrates the unwavering commitment of U.S. Africa Command to building strong partnerships and enhancing regional stability. Integrating a B-52 from a Bomber Task Force mission operating under U.S. European Command underscores the seamless global reach and rapid deployment capabilities we maintain with our strategic assets,” said Maj. Gen. Justin Hoffman, U.S. Africa Command Director of Operations. “Such training is not just about building capacity; it's about ensuring interoperability with our partners in a complex security environment and projecting the power necessary to deter threats and defend our mutual interests.”



The B-52s flew from the United States to Spain as part of a Bomber Task Force deployment to U.S. European Command, reinforcing the United States' ability to project power globally for the collective defense and security of the U.S. homeland, partners and allies.



These missions enable U.S. and international partners to maintain a high state of readiness, interoperability, and proficiency, strengthening the ability of U.S. and international partners to address mutual security challenges and goals.



U.S. Africa Command, one of 11 U.S. Department of Defense combatant commands with an area of responsibility covering 53 African states, more than 800 ethnic groups, over 1,000 languages, vast natural resources, a land mass that is three-and-a-half times the size of the U.S., and nearly 19,000 miles of coastland. Working alongside its partners, AFRICOM counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces and responds to crises.