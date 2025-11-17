U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Justin Cole, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller assigned to the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron, assists pilots from the Mauritanian Air Force in making 9-Line close air support training calls to a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron in Atar, Mauritania, November 19, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 03:55
|Photo ID:
|9402488
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-MI374-1302
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|MR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Flight Showcases Power Projection, Supports Partner Training [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Flight Showcases Power Projection, Supports Partner Training
No keywords found.