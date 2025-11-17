Military Flight Showcases Power Projection, Supports Partner Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Justin Cole, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller assigned to the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron, assists pilots from the Mauritanian Air Force in making 9-Line close air support training calls to a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron in Atar, Mauritania, November 19, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)