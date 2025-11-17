Military Flight Showcases Power Projection, Supports Partner Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron is flown over the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility, as a part of Bomber Task Force 26-1, Nov. 19, 2025. The ability of U.S. forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with those of our Allies and partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of capabilities to decisively meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)