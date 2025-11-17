Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Flight Showcases Power Projection, Supports Partner Training [Image 1 of 2]

    Military Flight Showcases Power Projection, Supports Partner Training

    MAURITANIA

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    U.S. Africa Command

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron is flown over the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility, as a part of Bomber Task Force 26-1, Nov. 19, 2025. The ability of U.S. forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with those of our Allies and partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of capabilities to decisively meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 03:55
    Photo ID: 9402487
    VIRIN: 251119-F-MI374-1252
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: MR
    This work, Military Flight Showcases Power Projection, Supports Partner Training [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

