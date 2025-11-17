Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Flight Showcases Power Projection, Supports Partner Training

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military Flight Showcases Power Projection, Supports Partner Training

    MAURITANIA

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    U.S. Africa Command

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron is flown over Czech Special Forces, Mauritanian pilots, and U.S. Forces as part of Bomber Task Force 26-1 and a close air support training event in Atar, Mauritania, November 19, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 03:55
    Photo ID: 9402486
    VIRIN: 251119-F-MI374-1246
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: MR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Flight Showcases Power Projection, Supports Partner Training, by TSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military Flight Showcases Power Projection, Supports Partner Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download