Military Flight Showcases Power Projection, Supports Partner Training

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron is flown over Czech Special Forces, Mauritanian pilots, and U.S. Forces as part of Bomber Task Force 26-1 and a close air support training event in Atar, Mauritania, November 19, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)
