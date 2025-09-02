U.S. Marines stationed in California deploy to Japan

U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing arrive to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 8, 2025. VMFA-232, an F/A-18 Hornet squadron from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, deployed to augment MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which provides U.S.-based units with operational experience in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)
|09.08.2025
|09.08.2025 05:24
|B-Roll
|976070
|250908-M-PK775-1001
|DOD_111276872
|00:00:59
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|6
|6
U.S.-based F/A-18 Hornet squadron deploys to Japan
