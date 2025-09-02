Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines stationed in California deploy to Japan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.08.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing arrive to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 8, 2025. VMFA-232, an F/A-18 Hornet squadron from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, deployed to augment MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which provides U.S.-based units with operational experience in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 05:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976070
    VIRIN: 250908-M-PK775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111276872
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines stationed in California deploy to Japan, by LCpl Erick Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S.-based F/A-18 Hornet squadron deploys to Japan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    overseas
    IIIMEF
    MAG12
    USMC News
    USINDOPACOM
    aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download