Soldiers from 1AD CAB train Polish counterparts at Powidz APS-2 site on SSA operations

Courtesy Photo | A team of U.S. Army automated logistics specialists from the Combat Aviation Brigade,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A team of U.S. Army automated logistics specialists from the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, train Polish service members from the 33rd Army Prepositioned Stocks Battalion at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Poland on Supply and Support Activity operations and Global Combat Support System-Army. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

POWIDZ, Poland – Poland’s 33rd Army Prepositioned Stocks Battalion (33rd APS Bn.) at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) worksite in Poland received some valuable training on Supply and Support Activity (SSA) operations and Global Combat Support System-Army (GCSS-Army) from a small team of U.S. Army automated logistics specialists from the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1st AD CAB), recently.



Invited to the APS-2 worksite by the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland (AFSBn-Poland), the 1st AD CAB Soldiers spent a couple of days with their Polish counterparts in August explaining the systems and processes used when receiving deliveries of supplies and Class 9 repair parts, said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Valentine, 1st AD CAB SSA accountable officer.



“The main focus was training them on systems and processes and GCSS-Army familiarization,” Valentine said. “The Polish service members at the APS-2 site are using the system, now. Only a few of them currently have access, but they do use the GCSS-Army system under the supervision of Army civilians.”



GCSS-Army is a web-based automated logistics system of record that focuses on property book actions and supply and logistics management operations. It serves as the Army’s property accountability and financial system of record and can manage large volumes of transactions, providing current item location updates while interfacing with the General Funds Enterprise Business System (GFEBS) for financial data tracking and feedback.



Valentine said before he and his team came out to the Powidz APS-2 worksite, he spoke with the AFSBn-Poland commander, who has mission command of the site, and the site’s accountable officer to get a clear understanding of what the training should focus on. From there, Valentine and his platoon sergeant, Staff Sgt. Javon Hines, provided that information to his team who conducted the training.



“It was train the trainer, within my team,” said Valentine. “I provided them with all the information they needed along with my guidance. The Soldiers then conducted the training, and my platoon sergeant and I provided oversight. They did a really good job.”



Valentine said the Polish service members from the 33rd APS Bn. were very receptive. The ones who spoke English well acted as translators and “were able to walk the other guys through the training as we were teaching it.”



“We would show them the process and let them go through it a couple of times to get their reps in,” said Valentine, who added that he had never visited an APS worksite before and was thoroughly impressed with the Powidz site and the team there.



The Powidz APS-2 worksite encompasses 650,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space, plus a vehicle maintenance facility and various supporting structures and houses an entire modernized armored brigade combat team’s worth of APS-2 tactical vehicles and equipment sets.



AFSBn-Poland operates under the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, which oversees four battalions in Europe. The Powidz site is one of six APS-2 worksites across the continent, with others located in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Italy.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program alleviates many of the deployment requirements typically associated with sending major combat units to Europe from the U.S. By providing turn-key power projection APS-2 packages ready to employ at a moment’s notice, the 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program is a key component of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s power projection, warfighter readiness and logistics support missions.



The 405th AFSB is the premier logistics integrator and synchronizer for U.S. European Command, enabling readiness solutions to ‘Support the Warrior’ by operationalizing U.S. Army Materiel Command capabilities and delivering readiness within the U.S. Army Europe and Africa areas of responsibility at the point of need.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.