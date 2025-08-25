Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from 1AD CAB train Polish counterparts at Powidz APS-2 site on SSA operations [Image 1 of 3]

    Soldiers from 1AD CAB train Polish counterparts at Powidz APS-2 site on SSA operations

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.26.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A small team of Soldiers from the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, recently trained Polish service members from the 33rd Army Prepositioned Stocks Battalion at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Poland on Supply and Support Activity operations and Global Combat Support System-Army. Pictured here is the team: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Valentine, Staff Sgt. Javon Hines, Spc. Carlos Rodriguez, Spc. Estaban Velez and Spc. Hayden Walker. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

