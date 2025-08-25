A small team of Soldiers from the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, recently trained Polish service members from the 33rd Army Prepositioned Stocks Battalion at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Poland on Supply and Support Activity operations and Global Combat Support System-Army. Pictured here is the team: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Valentine, Staff Sgt. Javon Hines, Spc. Carlos Rodriguez, Spc. Estaban Velez and Spc. Hayden Walker. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 05:16
|Photo ID:
|9277217
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-A4479-3141
|Resolution:
|1025x683
|Size:
|202.4 KB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Soldiers from 1AD CAB train Polish counterparts at Powidz APS-2 site on SSA operations
