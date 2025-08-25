Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers from 1AD CAB train Polish counterparts at Powidz APS-2 site on SSA operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers from 1AD CAB train Polish counterparts at Powidz APS-2 site on SSA operations

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.26.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A team of U.S. Army automated logistics specialists from the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, train Polish service members from the 33rd Army Prepositioned Stocks Battalion at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Poland on Supply and Support Activity operations and Global Combat Support System-Army. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 05:16
    Photo ID: 9277219
    VIRIN: 250826-A-A4479-2812
    Resolution: 1025x683
    Size: 271.35 KB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from 1AD CAB train Polish counterparts at Powidz APS-2 site on SSA operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers from 1AD CAB train Polish counterparts at Powidz APS-2 site on SSA operations
    Soldiers from 1AD CAB train Polish counterparts at Powidz APS-2 site on SSA operations
    Soldiers from 1AD CAB train Polish counterparts at Powidz APS-2 site on SSA operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers from 1AD CAB train Polish counterparts at Powidz APS-2 site on SSA operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    CombatAviationBrigade
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download