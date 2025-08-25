Soldiers from 1AD CAB train Polish counterparts at Powidz APS-2 site on SSA operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A team of U.S. Army automated logistics specialists from the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, train Polish service members from the 33rd Army Prepositioned Stocks Battalion at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Poland on Supply and Support Activity operations and Global Combat Support System-Army. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)