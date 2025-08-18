Soldiers from 1AD CAB train Polish counterparts at Powidz APS-2 site on SSA operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Poland’s 33rd Army Prepositioned Stocks Battalion at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Poland receive training on Supply and Support Activity operations and Global Combat Support System-Army from a small team of U.S. Army automated logistics specialists from the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)