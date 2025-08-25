Fort Bliss Soldiers Join El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

EL PASO, Texas – More than 200 soldiers from Fort Bliss dedicated their time and energy Saturday, Aug. 23, to support the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank during a volunteer event called United in Service. The initiative, organized through the Fort Bliss Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program and the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club (SAMC), highlighted the commitment of America’s service members to serving their local community.

“The relationship between El Paso and Fort Bliss has always been a neighborly one,” said Celeste Varla, director of government relations for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. “We are grateful for you being here and today represents an additional layer of that foundation of community, friendship and service.”

El Paso faces one of the highest food insecurity rates in the nation, with about one in three residents struggling to access consistent, nutritious meals. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is the only food bank in the region and one of the top 10 in the country, distributing millions of meals annually to families in need.

“There are a thousand things you could be doing on a Saturday morning,” said Brig. Gen. Rory Crooks, deputy commanding general of operations for the 1st Armored Division. “This really speaks to the character of all the soldiers and volunteers we have here today.”

During the event, soldiers helped prepare and distribute food packages, organized supplies and assisted in logistics to ensure the food bank could meet the needs of local families. The United in Service project reflects the Army’s emphasis on community partnership and reinforces the vital role Fort Bliss plays as a member of the greater El Paso community.

“In the Army we’re always going to have food on our table, and some people in the civilian world are not always going to have access to the food they need,” said Spc. Trevor Gunyan, 21, a military police officer with the 212th Military Police Company. “My family had to seek help from food banks, so I understand the necessity to get food to the people that need it.”

“Soldiers are always ready to serve – not just on the battlefield, but also in the communities we call home,” said Sgt. Maraisa Anne Olang, a combat medic serving as the Fort Bliss BOSS president. “Today’s turnout demonstrates the strong bond between Fort Bliss and El Paso, and our shared commitment to fighting hunger and supporting our neighbors.”

The Fort Bliss soldiers’ volunteer efforts made a measurable impact, contributing to the movement of six semi-truck loads filled with 118,960 pounds of beverages and 33,150 pounds of fresh produce – totaling more than 152,000 pounds of food prepared to be distributed to families across El Paso.

Founded in 1989, the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, better known as BOSS, aims to enhance the quality of life and meet the needs of single soldiers, single parents and geographical bachelors by offering support and a variety of opportunities for personal and professional development through social events and community service across Army installations.

The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club at Fort Bliss is an organization that recognizes top noncommissioned officers, selected through a four-phase process that tests leadership, knowledge and character. Members are dedicated to serving the community and developing fellow soldiers through volunteer work and mentorship, embodying the spirit of Audie Murphy by leading from the front.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank serves as a lifeline for thousands of households across West Texas, ensuring no one is left behind. The participation of Fort Bliss soldiers underscores the Army’s core value of selfless service and strengthens the installation’s long-standing partnership with the city of El Paso.

For more information about the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, visit https://elpasoansfightinghunger.org.

For more information, contact the 1st Armored Division Public Affairs Office at 915-744-8406 or usarmy.bliss.1-ad.mbx.1ad-public-affairs@army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2025 Date Posted: 08.25.2025 14:29 Story ID: 546406 Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Bliss Soldiers Join El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.