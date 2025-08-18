Fort Bliss Soldiers Volunteer at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Marasia Anne Olang (middle), the President of the Fort Bliss Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Program, leads volunteer efforts from Fort Bliss soldiers during the "United in Service" event at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank Aug. 23, 2025. Over 200 soldiers volunteered their time at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, packaging food items for distribution. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. William McGehee)