Sgt. Marasia Anne Olang (middle), the President of the Fort Bliss Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Program, leads volunteer efforts from Fort Bliss soldiers during the "United in Service" event at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank Aug. 23, 2025. Over 200 soldiers volunteered their time at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, packaging food items for distribution. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. William McGehee)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 18:50
|Photo ID:
|9274415
|VIRIN:
|250823-A-YG558-4523
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Bliss Soldiers Volunteer at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS