Fort Bliss Soldiers Volunteer at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

Mr. Lonnie Valencia, Director of Communications and Marketing for the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, briefs Fort Bliss senior leaders and students from the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy on El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank operations Aug. 23, 2025. Mr. Valencia explained how the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank combats food insecurity by providing education about healthy food choices in addition to serving food. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. William McGehee)