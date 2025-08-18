Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss Soldiers Volunteer at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank [Image 4 of 5]

    Fort Bliss Soldiers Volunteer at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey 

    1st Armored Division

    Mr. Lonnie Valencia, Director of Communications and Marketing for the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, briefs Fort Bliss senior leaders and students from the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy on El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank operations Aug. 23, 2025. Mr. Valencia explained how the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank combats food insecurity by providing education about healthy food choices in addition to serving food. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. William McGehee)

    This work, Fort Bliss Soldiers Volunteer at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

