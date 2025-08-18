Fort Bliss Soldiers Volunteer at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the Fort Bliss Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Program, Sergeant Audie Murphy Club (SAMC) and the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy volunteer their time preparing food items for distribution during the "United in Service" event at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, Aug. 23, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. William McGehee)