Soldiers from the Fort Bliss Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Program, Sergeant Audie Murphy Club (SAMC) and the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy volunteer their time preparing food items for distribution during the "United in Service" event at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, Aug. 23, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. William McGehee)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 18:51
|Photo ID:
|9274413
|VIRIN:
|250823-A-YG558-8228
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Bliss Soldiers Volunteer at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.