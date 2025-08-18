Fort Bliss Soldiers Volunteer at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the Fort Bliss Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Program listen to opening comments given by Brig. Gen. Rory Crooks, the 1st Armored Division Deputy Commanding General for Operations, during the "United in Service" volunteering event at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank Aug. 23, 2025. Brig. Gen. Crooks spoke about the importance of volunteering and the positive impact that it makes in the El Paso community. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. William McGehee)