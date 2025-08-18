Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss Soldiers Volunteer at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey 

    1st Armored Division

    Soldiers from the Fort Bliss Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Program listen to opening comments given by Brig. Gen. Rory Crooks, the 1st Armored Division Deputy Commanding General for Operations, during the "United in Service" volunteering event at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank Aug. 23, 2025. Brig. Gen. Crooks spoke about the importance of volunteering and the positive impact that it makes in the El Paso community. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. William McGehee)

