Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya

This week’s Wild Weasel of the Week (WWoW) is Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) unit training manager.



Airmen selected as WWoW represent the top performers from across Misawa Air Base, recognized for their outstanding dedication, mission impact and embodiment of the U.S. Air Force core values.



“Being recognized as the Wild Weasel of the Week is a real honor and incredibly

humbling,” Montoya said. “It’s not just a personal achievement, but a reflection of the hard work and dedication our entire Security Forces team puts in every day to ensure the safety and security of this base. Knowing that our efforts contribute to the overall mission makes it

even more meaningful.”



Montoya has distinguished herself as the 35th SFS commander’s training advisor, revitalizing the squadron’s performance metrics, reviewing records and leading augmentee training for base personnel. She also taught a women’s self-defense class, empowering 15 participants with skills to enhance their personal safety and confidence.



“I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of such a supportive and dedicated squadron, and

especially proud to serve within our unit’s training section,” said Montoya. “When our Defenders are ready, the 35th Fighter Wing can execute its mission without hesitation, knowing that their security is in capable hands.”



Outside of her job as a Defender, she enjoys traveling across Japan, practicing her cooking skills and working out at the base gym.

