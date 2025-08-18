Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya, 35th Security Forces Squadron unit training manager, poses for a photo during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2025. Montoya, who was selected as the 35th Fighter Wing’s Wild Weasel of the Week, demonstrated close quarters defense tactics and training equipment during the walk-through. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)