Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya

    MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.21.1918

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya, 35th Security Forces Squadron unit training manager, poses for a photo during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2025. Montoya, who was selected as the 35th Fighter Wing’s Wild Weasel of the Week, demonstrated close quarters defense tactics and training equipment during the walk-through. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.1918
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 22:47
    Photo ID: 9271197
    VIRIN: 180821-F-RI665-1009
    Resolution: 5071x3374
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya
    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya
    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Wild Weasel
    WWoW
    Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download