U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) unit training manager, adjusts a virtual reality (VR) headset prior to a training demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2025. The simulated scenarios enabled by the VR equipment allow 35th SFS Defenders to consistently prepare for numerous contingencies in a safe training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya
