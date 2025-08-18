Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya, right, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) unit training manager, exchanges patches with Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. Montoya was recognized as Wild Weasel of the Week for her dedication to ensuring the 35th SFS remains mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
