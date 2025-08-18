Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya

    MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya, right, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) unit training manager, exchanges patches with Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. Montoya was recognized as Wild Weasel of the Week for her dedication to ensuring the 35th SFS remains mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 22:47
    Photo ID: 9271196
    VIRIN: 250818-F-RI665-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya
    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya
    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Wild Weasel
    WWoW
    Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download