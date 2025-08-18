Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marlinda Montoya, right, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) unit training manager, exchanges patches with Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. Montoya was recognized as Wild Weasel of the Week for her dedication to ensuring the 35th SFS remains mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)