Air Force Drill Team performs at 75th Edinburgh Tattoo

Photo By Hayden Hallman | Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team conduct a Marine pitchout drill movement during the rehearsal of the 75th Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 31, 2025. The Drill Team performs more than 100 times a year at various events, such as national sporting events and international tattoos, showcasing the Air Force's readiness and focusing on excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)

EDINBURGH, Scotland — The steady cadence of boots on stone echoed across cobblestone streets as twilight descended over Edinburgh Castle. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team took their place under the floodlights surrounded by an audience from across the globe.



The Drill Team performed to connect with allies and represent the U.S. Air Force during the 75th annual Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland, August 1-23, 2025. Along with the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the Drill Team represented the U.S. Department of Defense on this international stage.



A military tattoo is a live event where military bands, drill teams, and ceremonial units perform to highlight the skill, discipline and heritage of the armed forces.



“Military tattoos are more than just music and performing arts,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Paquin, flight commander of the Drill Team. “They serve as a platform for diplomacy, power projection and leave an impression on our international counterparts.”



Each step, turn and rifle maneuver were executed with discipline refined through years of training. The unit performed among military troops from many nations, which blended precision with an international celebration of heritage and unity.



“I get to represent my country, and what is a better way than this?” said Senior Airman Derwin Neasman, a ceremonial guardsman with the Drill Team. “It is the first time a lot of people have encountered the U.S. military. I remember that and give everything I got to give these people a great show.”



Crowds filled the stands and witnessed a global spectacle of music, culture and military tradition. The Drill Team performed with its sharp drill and calm confidence in their bearing.



“We train day in and day out… we have the best trainers,” Neasman said. “It is great to show people the hard work we put in every single day.”



The Tattoo is held annually in August and is one of the world’s premier military events. It is set against the dramatic stone backdrop of the Edinburgh Castle, which offers a platform for nations to display their ceremonial units and foster camaraderie.



“I am excited for attendees from all over the world to see the precision and excellence from the U.S. Air Force,” said Paquin. “We aim for the audience to reflect on the Air Force and see our performance as a powerful representation of our mission.”



The mission of the Honor Guard is to deliver premier ceremonial honors, inspire the nation and represent all Airmen and U.S. Space Force Guardians to the world.



Among the crowd one evening was Ailie Danvers, a tourist who came from Missouri.

“The Honor Guard’s performance in silence was breathtaking,” she said. “I also heard people behind me say how impressed they were and it made me feel proud that the Drill Team is from my country.”



With each snap of the Drill Team’s rifles, the crowds oohed and ahhed.



Every part of the performance is built on tradition and discipline for the Drill Team, but the mission goes beyond drill. It is also about connection.



“I hope [the audience] sees that our military is strong and that we are proud of what we are doing,” Neasman said. “I hope that they get a good taste of how Americans really are and I hope that they come visit America.”



The Drill Team’s participation highlights the broader aim to engage globally.



Paquin emphasized that these opportunities are essential. “We aim to show that we are the best in the world at what we do and that excellence is a mindset we carry into everything we represent.”



The team is slated to perform nightly over the course of a month. After the first few performances, they left audience members with a sense of admiration according to some.



Danvers said she left the event with a renewed appreciation. “I love Scottish culture and seeing a team from my home represented as a part of this incredible event makes me proud.”



As the final notes of the night rang out, the performers exited the stone esplanade with all the nations that attended. The Drill Team left behind more than footsteps because their performance underscored the Air Force’s enduring commitment to excellence, to partnership and commitment to the people they serve.