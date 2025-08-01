Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Drill Team rehearses for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo

    Air Force Drill Team rehearses for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo

    EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team finishes their repertoire as the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps enters the stage during the rehearsal of the 75th Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 31, 2025. The Drill Team performs more than 100 times a year at various events, such as national sporting events and international tattoos, showcasing the Air Force's readiness and focusing on excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 12:44
    Photo ID: 9236837
    VIRIN: 250730-F-NY675-1066
    Resolution: 2339x3516
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: EDINBURGH, GB
