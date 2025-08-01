Air Force Drill Team rehearses for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team finishes their repertoire as the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps enters the stage during the rehearsal of the 75th Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 31, 2025. The Drill Team performs more than 100 times a year at various events, such as national sporting events and international tattoos, showcasing the Air Force’s readiness and focusing on excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)