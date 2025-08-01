Air Force Drill Team rehearses for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs during a rehearsal for the 75th Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 31, 2025. The Fife and Drum Corp represented the Department of Defense with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard in Edinburgh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)