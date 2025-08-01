Air Force Drill Team rehearses for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team conduct a line formation drill sequence during the rehearsal of the 75th Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 31, 2025. The Drill Team strengthened partnerships between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. allies by emphasizing the camaraderie and mutual respect among partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)