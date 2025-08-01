Air Force Drill Team rehearses for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Paquin, ceremonial operations officer in charge of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill team, conducts a walkthrough sequence with the Drill Team during the rehearsal of the 75th Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 31, 2025. Military bands and drill teams from the U.S., United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine performed during the 24-day event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)