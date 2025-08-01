Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Drill Team rehearses for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Force Drill Team rehearses for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo

    EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Paquin, ceremonial operations officer in charge of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill team, conducts a walkthrough sequence with the Drill Team during the rehearsal of the 75th Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 31, 2025. Military bands and drill teams from the U.S., United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine performed during the 24-day event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 12:44
    Photo ID: 9236844
    VIRIN: 250730-F-NY675-1345
    Resolution: 4038x2687
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: EDINBURGH, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Drill Team rehearses for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo [Image 6 of 6], by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Drill Team rehearses for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo
    Air Force Drill Team rehearses for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo
    Air Force Drill Team rehearses for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo
    Air Force Drill Team rehearses for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo
    Air Force Drill Team rehearses for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo
    Air Force Drill Team rehearses for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download