Allies Train Together in Project Flytrap

Photo By Sgt. Devin Klecan | U.S. Army Soldiers from Lightning Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, demonstrate the use of a Terrestrial Layer System Manpack during the static display portion of Project Flytrap 4.0, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, July 29, 2025. Soldiers from the U.S. Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment joined the British army's 1st Battalion, Royal Yorkshire Regiment, July 27 to August 1, 2025, to train and test technology and tactics to defeat unmanned aerial systems (UAS) threats during Project Flytrap. Project Flytrap 4.0 is the fourth in a series of counter-UAS training events conducted by soldiers from the U.S. and U.K. Results from Project Flytrap will inform the way the U.S., Allies and partners fight on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)

V Corps’ 2nd Cavalry Regiment, alongside their allies from the United Kingdom, are conducting counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA), near Elk, Poland, as part of Project Flytrap 4.0 from July 27-31.



Project Flytrap 4.0 is final iteration of the C-UAS series where U.S. and UK soldiers will test C-UAS capabilities in combined exercises meant to develop and inform the future of anti-drone tactics and technologies.



This C-UAS exercise will focus on expanding lessons learned from previous iterations and expanded to encompass continuous multi-day field operations at the company and battalion levels.



“C-UAS is essential to success on the modern battlefield," said Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commander of the U.S. Army's V Corps. "U.S. and allied forces must rapidly transform to the very real threat of unmanned drones by testing, adjusting, and ultimately integrating the best C-UAS platforms in the world to protect our forces. Project Flytrap is a key component of V Corps’ transformation strategy.”



During Project Flytrap, U.S. and U.K. service members will test new, lower cost, more portable methods of countering threats from adversary UAS.