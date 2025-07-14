Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allies Train Together in Project Flytrap

    POLAND

    07.30.2025

    Story by Lt. Col. Cain Claxton 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    V Corps’ 2nd Cavalry Regiment, alongside their allies from the United Kingdom, are conducting counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA), near Elk, Poland, as part of Project Flytrap 4.0 from July 27-31.

    Project Flytrap 4.0 is final iteration of the C-UAS series where U.S. and UK soldiers will test C-UAS capabilities in combined exercises meant to develop and inform the future of anti-drone tactics and technologies.

    This C-UAS exercise will focus on expanding lessons learned from previous iterations and expanded to encompass continuous multi-day field operations at the company and battalion levels.

    “C-UAS is essential to success on the modern battlefield," said Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commander of the U.S. Army's V Corps. "U.S. and allied forces must rapidly transform to the very real threat of unmanned drones by testing, adjusting, and ultimately integrating the best C-UAS platforms in the world to protect our forces. Project Flytrap is a key component of V Corps’ transformation strategy.”

    During Project Flytrap, U.S. and U.K. service members will test new, lower cost, more portable methods of countering threats from adversary UAS.

