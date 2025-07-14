Allies Train Together in Project Flytrap

V Corps’ 2nd Cavalry Regiment, alongside their allies from the United Kingdom, are conducting counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA), near Elk, Poland, as part of Project Flytrap 4.0 from July 27-31.
Project Flytrap 4.0 is final iteration of the C-UAS series where U.S. and UK soldiers will test C-UAS capabilities in combined exercises meant to develop and inform the future of anti-drone tactics and technologies.
This C-UAS exercise will focus on expanding lessons learned from previous iterations and expanded to encompass continuous multi-day field operations at the company and battalion levels.
“C-UAS is essential to success on the modern battlefield," said Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commander of the U.S. Army's V Corps. "U.S. and allied forces must rapidly transform to the very real threat of unmanned drones by testing, adjusting, and ultimately integrating the best C-UAS platforms in the world to protect our forces. Project Flytrap is a key component of V Corps’ transformation strategy.”
During Project Flytrap, U.S. and U.K. service members will test new, lower cost, more portable methods of countering threats from adversary UAS.
|07.30.2025
|07.29.2025 19:18
|544178
|PL
|11
|0
