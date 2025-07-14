Project Flytrap 4.0 Static Display

Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland hosts a demonstration of Project Flytrap, July 29, 2025. The project consists of C-UAS (Counter-Unmaned Aerial System) training events conducted by Soldiers from the U.S. ad the U.K. To test and modernize new technologies and tactics. Results from Project Flytrap will inform the way the U.S., Allies and partners fight on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Alejandro Carrasquel)
07.29.2025
07.30.2025
|B-Roll
|972135
|250729-A-TQ043-2001
|DOD_111199021
|00:02:49
BEMOVO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|5
|5
Allies Train Together in Project Flytrap
