Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Flytrap 4.0 Static Display

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEMOVO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    07.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alejandro Carrasquel 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland hosts a demonstration of Project Flytrap, July 29, 2025. The project consists of C-UAS (Counter-Unmaned Aerial System) training events conducted by Soldiers from the U.S. ad the U.K. To test and modernize new technologies and tactics. Results from Project Flytrap will inform the way the U.S., Allies and partners fight on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Alejandro Carrasquel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 09:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972135
    VIRIN: 250729-A-TQ043-2001
    Filename: DOD_111199021
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: BEMOVO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Flytrap 4.0 Static Display, by SGT Alejandro Carrasquel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Allies Train Together in Project Flytrap

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    stronger together
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    europe africa innovation
    Project Flytrap

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download