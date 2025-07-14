Project Flytrap 4.0 Static Display

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland hosts a demonstration of Project Flytrap, July 29, 2025. The project consists of C-UAS (Counter-Unmaned Aerial System) training events conducted by Soldiers from the U.S. ad the U.K. To test and modernize new technologies and tactics. Results from Project Flytrap will inform the way the U.S., Allies and partners fight on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Alejandro Carrasquel)