The Permanent Representative of The United States to NATO, Ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, visits U.S. Army V Corps and NATO Soldiers to view demonstrations of Project Flytrap July 29, 2025. The project consists of a series of C-UAS (Counter-Unmanned Ariel System) training events conducted by Soldiers from the U.S. and U.K. to test and modernize new technologies and tactics. Results from Project Flytrap will inform the way the U.S., Allies and partners fight on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Klecan)
TIMELINE:
00:00 - 00:15 Stryker Display
00:16 - 3:11 The Permanent Representative of The United States to NATO, Ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker views displays, speaks with Soldiers
03:12 - 04:04 The Permanent Representative of The United States to NATO, Ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker views displays, speaks to the Press
04:16 - 04:37 Close up shots of NATO member or allied country uniform patches
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 20:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972068
|VIRIN:
|240729-A-EE340-1001
|PIN:
|251001
|Filename:
|DOD_111198200
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll: Project Flytrap July 29, by SGT Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Allies Train Together in Project Flytrap
