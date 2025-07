B-roll: Project Flytrap July 29

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Permanent Representative of The United States to NATO, Ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, visits U.S. Army V Corps and NATO Soldiers to view demonstrations of Project Flytrap July 29, 2025. The project consists of a series of C-UAS (Counter-Unmanned Ariel System) training events conducted by Soldiers from the U.S. and U.K. to test and modernize new technologies and tactics. Results from Project Flytrap will inform the way the U.S., Allies and partners fight on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Klecan)



TIMELINE:

00:00 - 00:15 Stryker Display

00:16 - 3:11 The Permanent Representative of The United States to NATO, Ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker views displays, speaks with Soldiers

03:12 - 04:04 The Permanent Representative of The United States to NATO, Ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker views displays, speaks to the Press

04:16 - 04:37 Close up shots of NATO member or allied country uniform patches