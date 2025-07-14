Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll: Project Flytrap July 29

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    07.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Devin Klecan 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    The Permanent Representative of The United States to NATO, Ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, visits U.S. Army V Corps and NATO Soldiers to view demonstrations of Project Flytrap July 29, 2025. The project consists of a series of C-UAS (Counter-Unmanned Ariel System) training events conducted by Soldiers from the U.S. and U.K. to test and modernize new technologies and tactics. Results from Project Flytrap will inform the way the U.S., Allies and partners fight on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Klecan)

    TIMELINE:
    00:00 - 00:15 Stryker Display
    00:16 - 3:11 The Permanent Representative of The United States to NATO, Ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker views displays, speaks with Soldiers
    03:12 - 04:04 The Permanent Representative of The United States to NATO, Ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker views displays, speaks to the Press
    04:16 - 04:37 Close up shots of NATO member or allied country uniform patches

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 20:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972068
    VIRIN: 240729-A-EE340-1001
    PIN: 251001
    Filename: DOD_111198200
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: Project Flytrap July 29, by SGT Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Allies Train Together in Project Flytrap

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TiC
    StrongerTogether
    europe_africa_innovation
    ProjectFlytrap

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download