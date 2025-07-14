Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador To NATO Views Army Drone Countering Capabilities on the Eastern Flank [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Ambassador To NATO Views Army Drone Countering Capabilities on the Eastern Flank

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    British soldiers explain counter-drone equipment to U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew G. Whitaker during Project Flytrap 4.0 on Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 29, 2025. Soldiers from the British army’s 1st Battalion, Royal Yorkshire Regiment, joined the U.S. Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment July 27 to August 1, 2025, to train and test technology and tactics to defeat unmanned aerial systems (UAS) threats during Project Flytrap. Project Flytrap 4.0 is the fourth in a series of counter-UAS training events conducted by soldiers from the U.S. and U.K. Results from Project Flytrap will inform the way the U.S., Allies and partners fight on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 19:32
    Photo ID: 9226547
    VIRIN: 250729-A-EE340-1028
    Resolution: 3120x2080
    Size: 859.81 KB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Ambassador To NATO Views Army Drone Countering Capabilities on the Eastern Flank [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TiC
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    projectflytrap

