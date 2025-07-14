U.S. Ambassador To NATO Views Army Drone Countering Capabilities on the Eastern Flank

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

British soldiers explain counter-drone equipment to U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew G. Whitaker during Project Flytrap 4.0 on Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 29, 2025. Soldiers from the British army’s 1st Battalion, Royal Yorkshire Regiment, joined the U.S. Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment July 27 to August 1, 2025, to train and test technology and tactics to defeat unmanned aerial systems (UAS) threats during Project Flytrap. Project Flytrap 4.0 is the fourth in a series of counter-UAS training events conducted by soldiers from the U.S. and U.K. Results from Project Flytrap will inform the way the U.S., Allies and partners fight on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)