    U.S. Ambassador To NATO Views Army Drone Countering Capabilities on the Eastern Flank [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Ambassador To NATO Views Army Drone Countering Capabilities on the Eastern Flank

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew G. Whitaker listens as U.S. Army Capt. David Smith, right, commander of Lightning Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, explains his role in Project Flytrap 4.0 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 29, 2025. Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment joined the British army’s 1st Battalion, Royal Yorkshire Regiment, July 27 to August 1, 2025, to train and test technology and tactics to defeat unmanned aerial systems (UAS) threats during Project Flytrap. Project Flytrap 4.0 is the fourth in a series of counter-UAS training events conducted by soldiers from the U.S. and U.K. Results from Project Flytrap will inform the way the U.S., Allies and partners fight on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)

    Allies Train Together in Project Flytrap

