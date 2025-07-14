Corps of Engineers Commander Reflects on Career as He Retires

Photo By Charles Walker | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District commander Col. Jeremy Chapman poses with...... read more read more Photo By Charles Walker | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District commander Col. Jeremy Chapman poses with his wife Renee Chapman after she receives her retirement certificate during Chapman’s retirement ceremony at the Mobile District Headquarters, Mobile, Alabama, July 18, 2025. Chapman retired after 27 years of service to the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. — In 1998, The Big Lebowski and Saving Private Ryan were box office hits, Cher and the Backstreet Boys dominated the pop charts, and Michael Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to their sixth NBA title. That same year, a young Jeremy Chapman graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, beginning what would become a 27-year journey of distinguished military service.



On July 18, Col. Chapman officially retired from the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, marking the end of a career defined by combat leadership, infrastructure transformation, and a steadfast commitment to service.



“It really is bittersweet,” Chapman said during his retirement ceremony. “It’s not something that, after 27 years, you just want to give up. But today is that day.”



Chapman began his career as an engineer officer after completing the Engineer Officer Basic Course at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was assigned to the 299th Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Hood, Texas, where he quickly rose through the ranks, taking on roles as company executive officer and battalion S1.



Between 2001 and 2002, Chapman served as a G3 battle captain with the XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, supporting the initial deployment of forces to combat following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.



In 2003, he deployed to Iraq with the 37th Engineer Battalion (Combat) (Airborne), serving alongside the 101st Airborne Division in Mosul. Upon returning, he took command of Bravo Company, 37th Engineer Battalion, before pursuing a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from Stanford University.



From 2006 to 2009, Chapman served as a senior project manager with the New Orleans District in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. There, he oversaw the $1.1 billion Inner Harbor Navigation Canal Surge Barrier project—one of the most significant civil works projects in the Corps’ history.



Subsequent deployments and leadership assignments took him to Afghanistan and to the Mississippi Valley Division in Vicksburg, Mississippi, where he served as deputy commander. He assumed command of the Mobile District in 2020.



Over the past four years, Chapman led the District through a period of historic growth. Under his leadership, the District completed dozens of critical military and civil works projects across the southeastern U.S., Central America, and the Caribbean—including a new VA hospital in Tampa, a child development center at Tyndall Air Force Base, and an Army helicopter hangar in Honduras.



“Having the privilege to command for four years allowed me to see several projects completed from start to finish,” Chapman said. “We also had time to build a world-class team, hiring nearly 400 new employees and reorganizing to deliver for the region. I’m very proud of the success we’ve had. It’s a tribute to our civilian leadership and the incredible talent we’ve brought to Mobile.”



While his professional milestones are many, Chapman says his greatest success began in the halls of West Point—where he met his wife, Renee, near the end of his sophomore year. The couple recently celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary and have three sons: Grady, Brice and Eli.



“It was the best damn decision I ever made,” Chapman said. “Renee, you are my rock, my greatest supporter, and honestly, the secret to my success.”



Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller, commander of the Corps’ South Atlantic Division, praised Chapman’s career and character.



“As you transition into this next chapter of your life, I’m challenging you to continue being a leader and mentor,” Miller said. “Embrace your role as a Soldier for Life. Use all of your strengths to enrich the community where you live—and whatever you do next, remember that you represent the best of all of us.”



Chapman has not yet finalized his post-retirement plans but said he looks forward to new opportunities, more time with family, and continuing to serve in new way