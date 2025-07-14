Corps of Engineers Commander Reflects on Career as He Retires

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District commander Col. Jeremy Chapman, right, receives the Silver de Fleury medal from Brigadier Gen. Zachary Miller, South Atlantic Division commander, during Chapman’s retirement ceremony at the Mobile District Headquarters, Mobile, Alabama, July 18, 2025. The de Fleury medal is the highest honor those in the Corps of Engineers can receive. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)
