Corps of Engineers Commander Reflects on Career as He Retires

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District commander Col. Jeremy Chapman poses with his wife Renee Chapman after she receives her retirement certificate during Chapman’s retirement ceremony at the Mobile District Headquarters, Mobile, Alabama, July 18, 2025. Chapman retired after 27 years of service to the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)