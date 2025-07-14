Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers Commander Reflects on Career as He Retires [Image 2 of 5]

    Corps of Engineers Commander Reflects on Career as He Retires

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District commander Col. Jeremy Chapman, right, receives his retirement certificate from Brigadier Gen. Zachary Miller, South Atlantic Division commander, during Chapman’s retirement ceremony at the Mobile District Headquarters, Mobile, Alabama, July 18. 2025. Chapman retired after 27 years of service to the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 11:19
    Photo ID: 9203800
    VIRIN: 250718-A-VP913-1024
    Resolution: 6288x4856
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
    Mobile District
    SoldierForLife
    MobileDelivers
    USACE
    Veteran
    ArmyEngineer

