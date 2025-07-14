Corps of Engineers Commander Reflects on Career as He Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District commander Col. Jeremy Chapman poses for a photo with his wife Renee Chapman at his retirement ceremony, Mobile, Alabama, July 18, 2025. Chapman, who was retiring from the Army after 27 years of service, married his wife 27 years, two weeks after graduating from West Point. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)