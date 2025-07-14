Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers Commander Reflects on Career as He Retires [Image 4 of 5]

    Corps of Engineers Commander Reflects on Career as He Retires

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District commander Col. Jeremy Chapman poses for a photo with his wife Renee Chapman at his retirement ceremony, Mobile, Alabama, July 18, 2025. Chapman, who was retiring from the Army after 27 years of service, married his wife 27 years, two weeks after graduating from West Point. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

