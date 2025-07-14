Air Force Academy cadets visit JBAB

Photo By Hayden Hallman | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Vanskiver, left, an electrical systems supervisor for...... read more read more Photo By Hayden Hallman | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Vanskiver, left, an electrical systems supervisor for the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron, assists U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Bradford Hurt with donning a safety harness during a demonstration of 11th Civil Engineer Squadron equipment at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 15, 2025. Cadets visited JBAB as part of USAFA’s Summer Operations program to learn more about officer life and the operational Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – U.S. Air Force Academy cadets got a hands-on look of Air Force operations and culture at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 13-19, 2025.



The USAFA Operation Air Force & Space Force program immerses cadets in real-world Air and Space Force operations during the summer months to gain perspective on potential career specialties.



“This visit to JBAB is absolutely crucial for cadets because it serves as a vital bridge between the theoretical knowledge they gain in the academic environment and the tangible reality of Air and Space Force operations,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Alex Giggie, the action officer for the tour, assigned to the 11th Logistics Readiness Squadron.



Cadets experienced a variety of Air Force career fields. They reached new heights in an aerial lift truck courtesy of the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron, participated in a taser demonstration by the 11th Security Forces Squadron, flew with the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, dove into military rules and regulation with the 11th Wing Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, and were exposed to additional career fields throughout the tour.



Cadet 2nd Class Caitlyn Budd, base cadet-in-charge, saw firsthand the level of coordination and teamwork required to get the job done while witnessing civil engineers operate their equipment.



“I was impressed on how much CE works as a team and helps the rest of the Air Force,” said Budd. “Beforehand, I kind of assumed that units do their own thing. It was enlightening to see how for the mission to be accomplished, everyone needs to work together.”



Each USAFA cadet visits the operational Air and Space Force before their second class year. The cadets touring with Giggie were uniquely positioned to experience JBAB’s strategic mission set in the National Capital Region.



“The cadets are exposed to an incredible breadth of missions – from ceremonial and support functions to intelligence, logistics, and highly specialized operations,” said Giggie.



Two specialized units at JBAB are the U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force Band. The cadets met members of the Band, and the Honor Guard led a tour of the Pentagon. Their missions are unique, but both consist of inspiring the nation, honoring those who have served and representing all Airmen and Guardians to the world.



Donning dress blues, the cadets observed the Honor Guard and the Band providing ceremonial support to a full-honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.



“The group’s professionalism and respect made me consider why service members are so deserving of such honors,” said Budd.



She went on to express how inspired she was by the Band and Honor Guard’s dedication to their mission.



Real-world reflection of service and dedication in the operational Air Force is something not easily taught in a classroom.



“Immersive experiences are not just beneficial, they are essential for developing the next generation of military leaders,” said Giggie. “Beyond the technical knowledge and operational understanding, visits like this instill a deeper sense of purpose, professionalism and commitment.”

As the tour at JBAB ended, Budd reflected on her time and what the next cohort of cadets should expect.



“At this point in our career, things start to feel more real,” said Budd. “Ask those hard questions that you haven’t had time for at the Academy. Everyone here is more than happy to give you a straightforward answer.”



The cadets flew back to Colorado with new Air and Space Force knowledge. In a few years, those cadets will take charge all over the world as newly minted Air and Space Force officers with a little bit of JBAB as a part of their journey.