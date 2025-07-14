Air Force Academy cadets visit 11th Civil Engineer Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alejandro Alba, operations engineering superintendent, Senior Airman Brady Steelman, electrical systems journeyman, and Staff Sgt. Alex Vanskiver, an electrical systems supervisor, all from the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron, brief cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy on the aerial lift truck at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 15, 2025. Cadets visited JBAB as part of USAFA’s Summer Operations program to learn more about officer life and the operational Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)