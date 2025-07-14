Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Academy cadets visit 11th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 5 of 5]

    Air Force Academy cadets visit 11th Civil Engineer Squadron

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    From left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alejandro Alba, operations engineering superintendent, Senior Airman Brady Steelman, electrical systems journeyman, and Staff Sgt. Alex Vanskiver, an electrical systems supervisor, all from the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron, brief cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy on the aerial lift truck at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 15, 2025. Cadets visited JBAB as part of USAFA’s Summer Operations program to learn more about officer life and the operational Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 15:13
    Photo ID: 9201773
    VIRIN: 250715-F-NY675-1019
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Air Force Academy cadets visit 11th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFA
    11th Civil Engineer Squadron

