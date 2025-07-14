Air Force Academy cadets learn from JAG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Erin Carnick, judge advocate with the 11th Wing Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, delivers a presentation about Air Force legal operations to cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 18, 2025. Cadets visited JBAB as part of USAFA’s Summer Operations program to learn more about officer life and the operational Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)