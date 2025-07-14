Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Academy cadets learn from JAG

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Erin Carnick, judge advocate with the 11th Wing Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, delivers a presentation about Air Force legal operations to cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 18, 2025. Cadets visited JBAB as part of USAFA’s Summer Operations program to learn more about officer life and the operational Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 15:18
    Photo ID: 9201798
    VIRIN: 250718-F-NY675-1030
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Air Force Academy cadets learn from JAG, by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFA
    JAG

