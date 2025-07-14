Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Academy cadets meet with JBAB leadership [Image 3 of 4]

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets gather with Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling senior leadership during a USAFA Summer Operations visit at JBAB in Washington, D.C., July 15, 2025. The summer program allowed cadets to gain first-hand experience with real-world operations and gain a better understanding of the Air Force mission and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 13:56
    Photo ID: 9201332
    VIRIN: 250715-F-OU358-8494
    Resolution: 2100x1397
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
